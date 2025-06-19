PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) General Counsel Joel Agena Sells 20,491 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 20,491 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $29,302.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 300,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,287.43. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joel Agena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $28,890.90.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $62.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYPS. Benchmark raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 550,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 62,075 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

