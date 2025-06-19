Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director Sells $40,626.00 in Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $40,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,263. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,688,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,044 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,739,000 after purchasing an additional 412,283 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,342,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,220,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

