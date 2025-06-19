ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $30,795.00 in Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 1,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $30,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,015. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ReposiTrak stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.27 million, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.54. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from ReposiTrak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ReposiTrak’s payout ratio is 20.59%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
