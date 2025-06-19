ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $30,795.00 in Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 1,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $30,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,015. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

ReposiTrak stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.27 million, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.54. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

ReposiTrak Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from ReposiTrak’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ReposiTrak’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReposiTrak stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ReposiTrak Inc. ( NYSE:TRAK Free Report ) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ReposiTrak worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

