LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells $51,066.00 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 68,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $51,066.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,852,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,222. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Anthony John Sabino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $149,591.70.
LivePerson Stock Performance
Shares of LPSN stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivePerson
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.
Read More
