International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 137,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 81,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

