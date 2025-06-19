FY2027 EPS Estimates for IDACORP Boosted by Zacks Research

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDACORP in a report released on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $6.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.76. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

NYSE:IDA opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a one year low of $90.67 and a one year high of $120.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 621.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

