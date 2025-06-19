Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) CEO Edward F. Barry Purchases 1,204 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) CEO Edward F. Barry acquired 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $33,447.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,027.54. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.43%. Analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

