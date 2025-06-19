Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 508,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

