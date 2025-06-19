Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $448.40 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Leerink Partnrs cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

