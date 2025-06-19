Brokerages Set Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) PT at $183.80

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Owens Corning by 67.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,930,000 after acquiring an additional 957,295 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,476,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $208,519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,335,000 after acquiring an additional 207,677 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $130.57 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

