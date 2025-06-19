Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.