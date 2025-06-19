Clarius Group LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $7,837,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $197.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.71 and a 200-day moving average of $177.73. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

