The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $175.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,057 shares in the company, valued at $97,361,804. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,912 shares of company stock worth $2,313,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

