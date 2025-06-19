LifeWealth Investments LLC Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,625 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,784,000 after purchasing an additional 629,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,971,908,000 after purchasing an additional 191,161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $3,293,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $9,073,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,048. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 9,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $688,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,856 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,088.40. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,374 shares of company stock valued at $58,735,581. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

