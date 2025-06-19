Chicago Capital LLC Sells 17,273 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $168,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $1,025,052.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,834,277.94. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,512 shares of company stock valued at $73,590,232. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $695.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $612.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

