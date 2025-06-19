Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $217.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.20.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.