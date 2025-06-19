Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 276,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

