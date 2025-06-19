Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 16,464.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

