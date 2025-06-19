First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $55.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,349,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,364,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,489,000 after buying an additional 87,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,492,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,819 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

