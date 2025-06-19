Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

