Beacon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

