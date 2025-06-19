Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $272.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.