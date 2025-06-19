RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.04. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.