CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

NYSE:CF opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

CF Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

