Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,527,000 after buying an additional 1,423,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

