Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

