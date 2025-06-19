Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 4,456 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $247.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.72.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,525. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

