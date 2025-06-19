Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 149,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 129,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Minnova Stock Down 16.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

About Minnova

(Get Free Report)

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.