Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Announces Earnings Results

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.180-1.260 EPS.

Korn/Ferry International Stock Up 6.6%

KFY stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.42. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn/Ferry International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 106,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

