Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Announces Earnings Results

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $712.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.180-1.260 EPS.
KFY stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.42. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.
KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
