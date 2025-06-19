Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lennar stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

