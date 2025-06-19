Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 250 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Wall Street Zen cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.54.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

