Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,486,000. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 157,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,593,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

