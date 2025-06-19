Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,131 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 15.9%

Shares of DIHP opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.