Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7%

Home Depot stock opened at $346.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

