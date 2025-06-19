Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

