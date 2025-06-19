Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $911,000 Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,580 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,335,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 540,882 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Globalstar by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 26,492,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,997,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in Globalstar by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 13,050,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after buying an additional 5,799,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,369,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 5,047,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Globalstar Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -794.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,758,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,549,890.56. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 284,546 shares of company stock worth $6,116,226. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

