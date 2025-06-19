GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.