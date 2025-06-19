GFS Advisors LLC Trims Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,615 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 115,210 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 1.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE BUD opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $72.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

