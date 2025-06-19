Clg LLC Sells 130 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clg LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Clg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.28 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

