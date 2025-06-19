GFS Advisors LLC Invests $1.43 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

MUB stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

