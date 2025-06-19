Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hercules Site Services had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.64%.
Hercules Site Services Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of HERC stock opened at GBX 44.80 ($0.60) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.60 million, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.52. Hercules Site Services has a 12-month low of GBX 36 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.60.
About Hercules Site Services
