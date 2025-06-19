Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hercules Site Services had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Hercules Site Services Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of HERC stock opened at GBX 44.80 ($0.60) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.60 million, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.52. Hercules Site Services has a 12-month low of GBX 36 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.60.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services plc is a leading technology enabled labour supply company for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, which joined the AIM market in February 2022. Founded in 2008 by CEO Brusk Korkmaz, Hercules provides site services to a diverse range of blue-chip clients, including Balfour Beaty, Costain, Skanska, Kier, and Hill Group.

