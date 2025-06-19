Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.330-9.330 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.640-3.040 EPS.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $204.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.00. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $207.10.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $3,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,710,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,174,516. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Jabil by 20.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 34.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

