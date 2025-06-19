Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to Hold Rating

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Canaan in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canaan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $233.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.32.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). Canaan had a negative net margin of 93.62% and a negative return on equity of 98.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canaan will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Canaan announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,760,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 5,016.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,235,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,743 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth about $9,584,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 2,306.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,311,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,941,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 525,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

