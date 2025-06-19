Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Aviva Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Aviva has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.