Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Aviva Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of Aviva stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Aviva has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Aviva Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Cantor Boosts Rocket Lab Target to Street-High $35
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Amazon Could Be About To Breakout To $250
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.