Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Binah Capital Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BCG opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Binah Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Binah Capital Group alerts:

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Binah Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 192.35% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Binah Capital Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Binah Capital Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of Binah Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Binah Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binah Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.