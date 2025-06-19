DZ Bank Downgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Hold

DZ Bank lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Salzgitter to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

SZGPY opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Salzgitter’s payout ratio is -1.23%.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Featured Stories

