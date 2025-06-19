Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1%

ARTW stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARTW Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

