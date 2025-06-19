CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.29.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

In related news, Director John Swiatek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,555.88. This represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 1,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.