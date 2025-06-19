Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIYFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Aviva Trading Up 1.8%

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $16.76 on Monday. Aviva has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

