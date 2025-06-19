Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Aviva Trading Up 1.8%

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $16.76 on Monday. Aviva has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Get Aviva alerts:

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.