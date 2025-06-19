Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $169.93, but opened at $175.00. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $173.52, with a volume of 134,721 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,880,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $15,215,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,300.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,440,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

